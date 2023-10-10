Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Ft. Sill Chamber of Commerce to host Lieutenant Governor’s Travel and Tourism Summit

Today for Community Conversations we welcomed President of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, John Michael Montgomery to the studio.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Next week, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Lieutenant Governor’s Travel and Tourism Summit which will feature speakers covering tourism development in the area.

Today for Community Conversations we welcomed President of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, John Michael Montgomery, to the studio for a conversation.

The interview mainly focused on the summit, what the Chamber is wanting to accomplish with it, as well as how to get more people to travel and spend time in the area.

Watch the interview above to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One gas balloon flying overhead, courtesy: Joseph Wheeler
Balloons are racing through the Southwest Oklahoma Sky
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity
The crash happened 1.5 miles north of Carnegie on OK-58.
3 injured in Caddo County crash
Repairs left unfinished pictured above for Comanche homeowner.
Comanche homeowners struggle with ARP remodels, saying contractors left jobs unfinished
The race voters are casting their ballots in is the special primary election for the State...
Voters are heading to the polls for the State Senate District 32 Primary Election tomorrow, Oct. 10

Latest News

Kameron Jenkins
OHP says suspect involved in Cleveland County Deputy shooting found dead
Semi on its side in Cotton County
OHP responds to semi-truck wreck just west of Temple
Today has been a warm day and we’ll repeat it all again tomorrow
A warm and windy Wednesday | 10/10PM
On June 22, Lawton City Council will be meeting to cover several important items, most notably,...
Lawton City Council Live Blog, Oct. 10, 2023
Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury
Medwatch: preventing athletic injuries with Grady Brewer