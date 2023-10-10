Lawton Ft. Sill Chamber of Commerce to host Lieutenant Governor’s Travel and Tourism Summit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Next week, the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Lieutenant Governor’s Travel and Tourism Summit which will feature speakers covering tourism development in the area.

Today for Community Conversations we welcomed President of the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce, John Michael Montgomery, to the studio for a conversation.

The interview mainly focused on the summit, what the Chamber is wanting to accomplish with it, as well as how to get more people to travel and spend time in the area.

Watch the interview above to learn more.

