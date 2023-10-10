Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity

Police at the scene of the shooting.
Police at the scene of the shooting.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have released the victim’s name of the shooting that took place around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2023 at 2235 NW Hoover Avenue.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Montoya.

The Lawton Police Department is asking the community to please contact Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at 580-355-4636 if anyone has any information on this incident.

You can also contact LPD by calling 580-581-3272 if you have any information.

You can count on us to bring you more information when it becomes available.

