Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have released the victim’s name of the shooting that took place around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2023 at 2235 NW Hoover Avenue.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Montoya.

The Lawton Police Department is asking the community to please contact Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at 580-355-4636 if anyone has any information on this incident.

You can also contact LPD by calling 580-581-3272 if you have any information.

