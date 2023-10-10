Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials have released the victim’s name of the shooting that took place around 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2023 at 2235 NW Hoover Avenue.
The victim was identified as 40-year-old Anthony Montoya.
The Lawton Police Department is asking the community to please contact Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma at 580-355-4636 if anyone has any information on this incident.
You can also contact LPD by calling 580-581-3272 if you have any information.
