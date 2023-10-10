Expert Connections
OHP responds to semi-truck wreck just west of Temple

It happened on Highway 5 just west of Temple.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COTTON Co., Okla. (KSWO) - First responders went to a semi-truck crash that happened in Cotton County this morning, Oct. 10, 2023.

Details on what happened are unclear, but the truck was on its side just off the roadway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says no injuries were reported in the incident.

