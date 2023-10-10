OHP responds to semi-truck wreck just west of Temple

COTTON Co., Okla. (KSWO) - First responders went to a semi-truck crash that happened in Cotton County this morning, Oct. 10, 2023.

It happened on Highway 5 just west of Temple.

Details on what happened are unclear, but the truck was on its side just off the roadway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says no injuries were reported in the incident.

