Pet of The Week

OHP says suspect involved in Cleveland County Deputy shooting found dead

The search conducted by OHP Emergency Response and Tactical Team led to the discovery of the body matching the description of Kameron Jenkins.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLEVELAND Co., Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a person matching the description of the suspect involved in the shooting of a Cleveland County Deputy last week was found deceased today, Oct. 10, 2023.

In a press release they said that OHP along with the U.S. Marshal’s office conducted a secondary grid-search of an area after it warranted another look.

The search conducted by OHP Emergency Response and Tactical Team led to the discovery of the body matching the description of Kameron Jenkins.

