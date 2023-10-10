Voters go to the polls to cast their ballot in the District 32 Primary Election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Oct. 10, 2023, is election day in Texoma.

The big race to pay attention to will be the Special Primary Election for the vacant State Senate seat in District 32.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

All of the candidates were interviewed by KSWO and we even held a debate where they spoke on community issues.

You can find the candidates’ profiles as well as the debate in the elections tab of our website.

For more information, you can contact the County Election Board office by calling 580-353-1880. You can also go online here.

Polling locations for the election can be seen below.

PRECINCT POLLING PLACE LOCATION CITY 160001 First Assembly of God Lawton 160002 First Baptist West Lawton 160003 Community Church Lawton 160004 First Assembly of God Lawton 160007 Western Hills Church of Christ Lawton 160008 St Paul’s United Methodist Lawton 160009 Westminster Presbyterian Lawton 160013 North Side Baptist Church Lawton 160015 Salt of the Earth Lawton 160017 Calvary Assembly of God Lawton 160019 Liberty Heights Church Lawton 160020 Nazarene Heights Church Lawton 160021 Bethlehem Baptist Church Lawton 160035 Meers Community Center Meers 160036 First Baptist Church Med PK Medicine Park 160037 Paradise Valley Baptist Church Lawton 160038 Crossroads Baptist Church Elgin 160039 Fletcher Community Center Fletcher 160041 SR Citizens Room Indiahoma 160042 First Baptist Church Cache 160050 Holy Family Catholic Church Lawton 160051 Castle Inn and Suites Lawton 160052 Abundant Life Christian Church Lawton

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.