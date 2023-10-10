Voters go to the polls to cast their ballot in the District 32 Primary Election
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Oct. 10, 2023, is election day in Texoma.
The big race to pay attention to will be the Special Primary Election for the vacant State Senate seat in District 32.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
All of the candidates were interviewed by KSWO and we even held a debate where they spoke on community issues.
You can find the candidates’ profiles as well as the debate in the elections tab of our website.
For more information, you can contact the County Election Board office by calling 580-353-1880. You can also go online here.
Polling locations for the election can be seen below.
|PRECINCT
|POLLING PLACE LOCATION
|CITY
|160001
|First Assembly of God
|Lawton
|160002
|First Baptist West
|Lawton
|160003
|Community Church
|Lawton
|160004
|First Assembly of God
|Lawton
|160007
|Western Hills Church of Christ
|Lawton
|160008
|St Paul’s United Methodist
|Lawton
|160009
|Westminster Presbyterian
|Lawton
|160013
|North Side Baptist Church
|Lawton
|160015
|Salt of the Earth
|Lawton
|160017
|Calvary Assembly of God
|Lawton
|160019
|Liberty Heights Church
|Lawton
|160020
|Nazarene Heights Church
|Lawton
|160021
|Bethlehem Baptist Church
|Lawton
|160035
|Meers Community Center
|Meers
|160036
|First Baptist Church Med PK
|Medicine Park
|160037
|Paradise Valley Baptist Church
|Lawton
|160038
|Crossroads Baptist Church
|Elgin
|160039
|Fletcher Community Center
|Fletcher
|160041
|SR Citizens Room
|Indiahoma
|160042
|First Baptist Church
|Cache
|160050
|Holy Family Catholic Church
|Lawton
|160051
|Castle Inn and Suites
|Lawton
|160052
|Abundant Life Christian Church
|Lawton
