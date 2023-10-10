Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Voters go to the polls to cast their ballot in the District 32 Primary Election

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, Oct. 10, 2023, is election day in Texoma.

The big race to pay attention to will be the Special Primary Election for the vacant State Senate seat in District 32.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

All of the candidates were interviewed by KSWO and we even held a debate where they spoke on community issues.

You can find the candidates’ profiles as well as the debate in the elections tab of our website.

For more information, you can contact the County Election Board office by calling 580-353-1880. You can also go online here.

Polling locations for the election can be seen below.

PRECINCTPOLLING PLACE LOCATIONCITY
160001First Assembly of GodLawton
160002First Baptist WestLawton
160003Community ChurchLawton
160004First Assembly of GodLawton
160007Western Hills Church of ChristLawton
160008St Paul’s United MethodistLawton
160009Westminster PresbyterianLawton
160013North Side Baptist ChurchLawton
160015Salt of the EarthLawton
160017Calvary Assembly of GodLawton
160019Liberty Heights ChurchLawton
160020Nazarene Heights ChurchLawton
160021Bethlehem Baptist ChurchLawton
160035Meers Community CenterMeers
160036First Baptist Church Med PKMedicine Park
160037Paradise Valley Baptist ChurchLawton
160038Crossroads Baptist ChurchElgin
160039Fletcher Community CenterFletcher
160041SR Citizens RoomIndiahoma
160042First Baptist ChurchCache
160050Holy Family Catholic ChurchLawton
160051Castle Inn and SuitesLawton
160052Abundant Life Christian ChurchLawton

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

