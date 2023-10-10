A warm and windy Wednesday | 10/10PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today has been a warm day and we’ll repeat it all again tomorrow. Overnight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the low 60s by daybreak. Light winds out of the south. Wednesday is going to be a warm and windy day! 60s will turn into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon (5 to 10 degrees above average). Skies will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds from time to time. South winds at 10 to 20mph but wind gusts will be up to 30mph.

Thursday will be a copy and paste forecast. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, starting the day in the mid 60s but afternoon highs will warm into the low 90s (now a range of 10 to 15 degrees above-average). South winds will stay breezy with gusts into the mid 30s. Sustained winds at 10 to 20mph.

A cold front is still on track to move in Thursday night but will start to enter our southwest Oklahoma counties by 10 o’clock in the evening. The front will advance south into Friday morning dropping temperatures into the low 50s. Wind gusts with the front could reach up to 40mph. Current data suggests that all counties will stay dry, a few isolated, light showers could clip our far northeastern counties of Caddo and Grady.

All day Friday we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the low 30s.

Whether football games this week are happening Thursday night or Friday night, winds will be main concern so the layers, blankets and sweatshirts will once again be needed.

Saturday morning will start in the low 40s under mostly clear skies. A few passing clouds from time to time for Saturday with highs only reaching the upper 60s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the mid 20s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies, highs in the low 70s and light northeast winds. Morning temperatures will stay in the low 40s Sunday and Monday.

High temperatures will stay below-average through early next week with high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the low to mid 70s.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

