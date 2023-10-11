AI ethics & usage study takes place

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Artificial Intelligence. It’s a tool of the future, but it’s here today. How do we reign in something so new that most people don’t understand it yet?

Two state legislators are bringing the discussion into an official state study, which began on October 10th.

”Certainly there are a lot of benefits in terms of increasing efficiency and productivity, but there concerns about privacy and then with the technology becoming too powerful, potentially,” said Daniel Pae, District 63 State Representative.

Hence, the need to understand AI before the state implements it. Before the first study, Pae expressed the importance of this bi-partisan study being completed on a state level.

”There’s no question, this is one of the most important policy issues we need to address. Federally, and at the state level. To be honest, I always considered AI to be a federal issue that Congress needs to take the lead on. I still believe that, but, there’s absolutely a role for states to play,” said Pae.

It’s inevitable that artificial intelligence will find its way into our lives throughout the economy, but how soon might we see it here in Lawton and in what ways?

”I can see artificial intelligence having a very broad municipal application. For example, I could see us using it with respect to water or sewer line repairs, trying to pinpoint the location of those. I could see us using that in the fire, the police department,” said Lawton Interim City Manager, John Ratliff.

Pae is leading the study with Representative Arturo Alonzo-Sandoval. He says studies like this are necessary, not just for economic reasons, but for citizen’s protection, citing deep-fake technology as an example.

In Lawton, camera-riddled lights and robots patrolling the streets doesn’t seem to be in the future, but AI may have it’s uses after scrutiny.

”I would think before it’s ever implemented into the City of Lawton, into the Lawton Police Department, there would have to be some heavy, heavy ground rules set with artificial intelligence,” said Sgt. Chris Blessing, Public Information Officer for the Lawton Police Department.

Th study has already discussed AI involvement in health care, education, public safety, and more. It invited speakers from the private and government sectors to speak to legislators, and will continue on Monday at the state capitol.

”People should be reassured that there are legislators, like myself, who are increasingly, are paying attention to it, and that we’re committed to developing policy solutions that are for the common good and that make sense for the long term,” said Pae.

