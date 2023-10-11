Citizens of Duncan express frustration and concern with utilities at Duncan City Council meeting

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ve told you about the outrageous utility bills Duncan Citizens have been faced with and Tuesday night, those citizens made their voices heard at a city council meeting.

For months, Duncan residents have received what they say are double, and even triple the cost of their regular utility bill.

These residents all receive their utilities through the City of Duncan, rather than an outside company like Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

Several community members approached the council, voicing their concerns about their bill costs.

”I’m getting like a $125 fee, late fee, on my bill. I’ve already signed up for mediation but the mediation is not until November 27, which is the week of Thanksgiving,” said one concerned resident. “A lot of people are upset. My thing is, I don’t mind paying what I owe but a $4000 bill is enough to pay for a whole year.”

Other citizens echoed these concerns.

No action was taken during the meeting, but you can count on us to bring you more as we follow this story.

