City of Lawton to host town hall with Westwin Elements Wednesday

By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton will hold a town hall Wednesday with Westwin Elements, the company behind the cobalt refinery plant set to be constructed in Lawton.

The public is invited to ask questions about the refinery set to be built at West Side Industrial Park.

Residents of Lawton are divided on the project with some agreeing it would provide an economic boost, and others focusing on the environmental risks.

The town hall will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

