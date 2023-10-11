Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Family Dollar recalling dozens of OTC drugs, consumer products sold in multiple states

Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being improperly stored.
Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products due to the items being improperly stored.(MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Family Dollar is voluntarily recalling hundreds of consumer products that include vitamins, toothpaste and over-the-counter drugs.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the items included in the recall were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements by the discount retailer and inadvertently shipped to certain stores.

The items were sold at those stores between June 1 and Oct. 4 in 23 states, including California, Colorado, Texas and Florida.

Such items as Benadryl allergy tablets, Crest tartar control toothpaste and Vita Globe gummies are on the recall list.

The FDA says Family Dollar has notified its stores and has discontinued the sale of the affected products.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled items can return them to the store where they were purchased without a receipt.

Those with further questions regarding the recall may contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687.

Officials also advised customers to contact their physician or healthcare provider if they are experiencing any problems that may be related to using the recalled products.

