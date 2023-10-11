Lawton City Council discusses new street repair initiative, presentation on LPD response

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The big item on the agenda, and one councilmembers seemed pleased to approve, was a project they call the “Ten Wins for the Citizens. On Target On Time” project.

This is separate from the Ad Valorem, and according to council, is an extra effort to improve the quality of the streets.

Mayor Stan Booker asked for clarity from an official who oversees the project on how repairing is more effective than a complete replacement.

“Well we’ve had a number of our engineers look at these road segments and have come to the conclusions that the actual integrity of the roadway isn’t in question,” said Chris Serrano, the Director of Municipal Operations for EST. “The sub base is still in good condition, so by elimination sections of the top layer, the friction course is what we call it, the part the cars actually drive on. Replacing that, we can actually extend the life of the roadway by five to eight years.”

Booker said he expects these projects to be finished by the new year.

Council approved bids to be open immediately with the cost estimate being around $2.1 million.

Also during council, Police Chief James Smith gave a detailed report on their response time to calls.

In the report, he compared the number of calls coming into the department with peer cities like Norman. It stated LPD’s response is faster than the national average and homicide solvability is in the 90th percentile.

At the end of the presentation councilmembers commended Chief Smith on the department’s performance, but brought up concerns.

Mayor Booker said he doesn’t think the department is taking advantage of the technology available, like license plate tracking, asking for these services to be fast-tracked.

A detailed article for October 10 council can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.