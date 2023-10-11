Lawton City Council Ward 7 candidate interview: Sherene L. Williams

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The race for Lawton City Council’s Ward 7 seat is heading into a runoff taking place on November 14.

One of the candidates for the seat, Sherene L. Williams, sat down with 7News to discuss the upcoming election.

Williams discusses Ward 7 coverage, her background, why she chose to run, the issues that are important to the citizens of Ward 7 and how Ward 7 has been left out and left behind.

To hear more, watch the interview above!

