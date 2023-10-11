Expert Connections
Lawton man dies from injuries sustained in deadly Caddo County crash

Map of where the wreck took place.
Map of where the wreck took place.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CADDO Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has died from his injuries sustained in the deadly Oct. 4, 2023 wreck in Caddo County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

That passenger was 72-year-old Cris C. Naputi.

According to OHP, the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions on U.S. 277 during the Oct. 4, 2023 storms.

Then, for unknown reasons, the vehicle in which Cris Naputi was a passenger went left of center and hit another vehicle, according to OHP.

The driver of the vehicle that Cris Naputi was a passenger of was pronounced dead at the scene. That driver was 67-year-old Brenda F. Naputi of Lawton.

According to OHP, seatbelts were not in use in that vehicle for any of the occupants.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured in the crash.

