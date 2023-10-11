LPD officer gets spooky with festive Halloween display

Expert Connections
A Lawton Police officer is using Halloween to bring some smiles to his neighbor’s faces.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Police officer is using Halloween to bring some smiles to his neighbor’s faces.

Officer Christopher Hudson is grabbing their attention using a couple of skeletons.

The activities the skeletons have participated in include a pool party, playing cornhole and even climbing his roof.

What really caught some people’s eye was having the skeletons arranged “cops and robbers” style.

As for why he’s doing it, it’s all because of his love for the holiday.

“I’ve always decorated, every year I’ve decorated,” said Hudson. “This year I just kinda wanted to do something new. I figured it’d be something fun for the neighbors, the kids in the neighborhood. I wanted to give them something to look forward to when they wake up, on their way to school, on their way to work, drive by my house and see what my skeletons are up to today.”

The officer is already thinking about ideas for Christmas.

