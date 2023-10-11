Expert Connections
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seizes over 700 lbs. of marijuana

A spokesman said operators there had been cultivating and trafficking large amounts of marijuana onto the black market.
By Justin Allen Rose and Avery Ikeda
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOVE Co., Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced today, Oct. 11, 2023, that they seized over 700 pounds of processed marijuana while investigating a large marijuana farm in Love County.

In a statement, OBN said agents served a search warrant Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, at Harvesting Valley LLC.

A spokesman said operators there had been cultivating and trafficking large amounts of marijuana onto the black market and that they may have ties to a 2022 marijuana bust in Wilson.

In addition to seizing over 45,000 plants, agents say they found unsanitary living conditions and fire hazards.

