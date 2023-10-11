Parks Jones Realty: Average sold price on properties up from last year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - According to Parks Jones Realtors, there are 331 homes currently listed for sale in our area.

They say the average price for these homes is around $219,000 and the properties have been on the market for an average of 66 days.

Meanwhile, the average for properties that have been sold is around 41 days over the past two months.

More than 1600 properties have sold and closed in the past year, which is about 138 sold properties per month. That’s down from last year’s 178 per month.

The average sold price for properties is around $181,000 which is up from the last 12 months’ averages.

In addition, sellers got about 98% of their asking prices on average.

