Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale

Spoke with Israeli Prime Minister, met with leaders of the American Jewish community
By Jon Decker and Priscilla Huff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden administration says they are aiming to send a clear message to the Palestinian Hamas group. Part of that message comes in the form of the first shipments from the Pentagon, including fresh munitions and supplies for the “Iron Dome” air defense systems.

Wednesday morning, President Biden in the Rose Garden reiterated that U.S. support for Israel is unwavering.

“At this moment, we have to be crystal clear: There is no justification for terrorism. No excuse. The type of terrorism exhibited here is just beyond the pale.”

Earlier today, President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the fourth time in four days, the two men promising to remain in close contact.

Wednesday afternoon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken departed Washington, expected to arrive in Israel Thursday.

The U.S. remains in discussions with a multitude of countries - trying to win release of all Americans who are being held hostage by Hamas.

The President also met with leaders in the Jewish community and spoke about his Administration’s efforts to combat antisemitism. The meeting was previously scheduled and was supposed to focus on the Biden Administration’s National Strategy to counter anti-semitism. According to State Department officials, at least 22 Americans are confirmed dead in the conflict.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of the shooting.
Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity
The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.
State Senate District 32 Primary Election results are in
Kameron Jenkins
OHP says suspect involved in Cleveland County Deputy shooting found dead
Repairs left unfinished pictured above for Comanche homeowner.
Comanche homeowners struggle with ARP remodels, saying contractors left jobs unfinished
Semi on its side in Cotton County
OHP responds to semi-truck wreck just west of Temple

Latest News

A Lawton Police officer is using Halloween to bring some smiles to his neighbor’s faces
LPD officer gets spooky with festive Halloween display
President Biden says Middle East violence is beyond the pale
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Biden calls Hamas attacks in Israel the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust
During the interview, 7News anchor Haley Wilson and Pannell discussed some traffic notices, an...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Key Gate Traffic Notices