Seager breaks Bonds’ Division Series record for walks, is 1st in postseason to draw 9 in 3 games

Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers broke Barry Bonds’ Division Series record with his ninth walk, also making postseason history by getting them in just three games
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers broke Barry Bonds’ Division Series record with his ninth walk, also making postseason history by getting them in just three games.

The Baltimore Orioles intentionally walked Seager to load the bases in the second inning ahead of Mitch Garver's two-run double as the Rangers took a 6-0 lead in Game 3 on Tuesday night.

A one-out walk with the bases empty in the fourth made Seager the first to draw nine walks in a three-game stretch in the postseason, one more than Bonds in San Francisco's four-game loss to Florida in the 2003 NL Division Series.

The two walks came after Seager opened the scoring with a 445-foot solo homer in the first.

Texas was going for a sweep and its first trip to the American League championship series since 2011.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

