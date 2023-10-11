State Highway narrowing to one lane throughout October in Caddo County

CADDO Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A state highway that runs through Caddo County will be narrowing to one lane today, Oct. 11, 2023, and daily throughout the rest of the month.

East and westbound lanes on State Highway 9 will be narrowed to just one lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This narrowing is taking place between Fort Cobb and U.S. 62 within Caddo County.

Drivers are being asked to be cautious while traveling through this area. A pilot vehicle will be leading traffic during this time.

