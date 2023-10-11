Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

State Highway narrowing to one lane throughout October in Caddo County

Drivers are being asked to be cautious while traveling through this area.
Drivers are being asked to be cautious while traveling through this area.(MGN)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO Co., Okla. (KSWO) - A state highway that runs through Caddo County will be narrowing to one lane today, Oct. 11, 2023, and daily throughout the rest of the month.

East and westbound lanes on State Highway 9 will be narrowed to just one lane from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This narrowing is taking place between Fort Cobb and U.S. 62 within Caddo County.

Drivers are being asked to be cautious while traveling through this area. A pilot vehicle will be leading traffic during this time.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of the shooting.
Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity
The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.
State Senate District 32 Primary Election results are in
Repairs left unfinished pictured above for Comanche homeowner.
Comanche homeowners struggle with ARP remodels, saying contractors left jobs unfinished
Today, Oct. 10, 2023, is election day!
Voters go to the polls to cast their ballot in the District 32 Primary Election
Semi on its side in Cotton County
OHP responds to semi-truck wreck just west of Temple

Latest News

Aggies lose to Bulldogs 3-2
SWOSU beats Cameron as Aggies continue losing streak
Citizens of Duncan express frustration and concern with utilities at Duncan City Council meeting
Citizens of Duncan express frustration and concern with utilities at Duncan City Council meeting
Police Chief James Smith gives presentation on LPD response time.
Lawton City Council discusses new street repair initiative, presentation on LPD response
Parks Jones Realty Report - October 10
Parks Jones Realty: Average sold price on properties up from last year