Pet of The Week

State Senate District 32 Primary Election results are in

The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.

Statements from each winner will be added as they are given.

The results are as follows:

Republican

Dusty Deevers - 1,416

Dr. Jean Hausheer - 1,177

JJ Francais - 725

Jennifer Ellis - 501

Dusty Deevers has given the following statement following tonight’s results:

Democrat

Larry Bush - 922

Johnny Jernigan - 335

The general election will be held on December 12 to decide who will take the vacant seat.

