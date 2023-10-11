State Senate District 32 Primary Election results are in

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.

Statements from each winner will be added as they are given.

The results are as follows:

Republican

Dusty Deevers - 1,416

Dr. Jean Hausheer - 1,177

JJ Francais - 725

Jennifer Ellis - 501

Dusty Deevers has given the following statement following tonight’s results:

The spirit of 1776 is alive and well in Southwest Oklahoma! The voters of Comanche County have spoken emphatically that it’s time to bring morality and accountability back to government. They have sent a loud message to the swamp that lies and dirty politics have no place in Comanche County. It’s time to return to a Constitutional conservatism grounded in God’s Word. I could not be more honored that the voters of my community would select me as the Republican nominee to represent them in the Oklahoma Senate. I’m ready, by God’s grace, to go win the general election and to do Comanche County proud in the Senate.

Democrat

Larry Bush - 922

Johnny Jernigan - 335

The general election will be held on December 12 to decide who will take the vacant seat.

