State Senate District 32 Primary Election results are in
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.
Statements from each winner will be added as they are given.
The results are as follows:
Republican
Dusty Deevers - 1,416
Dr. Jean Hausheer - 1,177
JJ Francais - 725
Jennifer Ellis - 501
Dusty Deevers has given the following statement following tonight’s results:
Democrat
Larry Bush - 922
Johnny Jernigan - 335
The general election will be held on December 12 to decide who will take the vacant seat.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.