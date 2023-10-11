Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered

By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Voting rights groups say South Carolina’s election map makers had race at the top of mind when they moved 30,000 black voters out of Nancy Mace’s First Congressional district.

Marvin Neal is with the South Carolina NAACP.

“Someone moved 30,000 votes, and it didn’t happen by itself,” South Carolina NAACP Third Vice Chair Marvin Neal said. “It just did not happen. It was racial gerrymandering.”

In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled it is too complicated for the high court to get involved in partisan gerrymandering cases. But earlier this year, the court tossed out an Alabama congressional map for racial gerrymandering.

South Carolina Republicans need to convince the court they had only party in mind.

“The General Assembly pursued a political goal of increasing District One’s Republican vote share,” Attorney John M. Gore told Supreme Court justices. “It achieved that goal by moving Republicans into the district, and Democrats out of the district. All of the direct evidence confirms that it used political data, not racial data, to identify Republicans and Democrats.”

A federal three-judge panel ruled the South Carolina map was racially gerrymandered, so Republicans will need the Supreme Court to overrule the lower court to keep their map.

“We think that today, in today’s environment, with voting rights on the front burner, that we will get a favorable outcome,” SC Counts Field Coordinator Charles Mann said.

Both sides have asked the Supreme Court to rule in the next several months, so the Congressional map can be set for the 2024 election.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of the shooting.
Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity
The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.
State Senate District 32 Primary Election results are in
Repairs left unfinished pictured above for Comanche homeowner.
Comanche homeowners struggle with ARP remodels, saying contractors left jobs unfinished
Today, Oct. 10, 2023, is election day!
Voters go to the polls to cast their ballot in the District 32 Primary Election
Semi on its side in Cotton County
OHP responds to semi-truck wreck just west of Temple

Latest News

Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax
Dale Myrberg and his yo-yo acrobatics have been a fixture at the Snowbird Oktoberfest for more...
81-year-old yo-yo man shares life trick to finding happiness
Palestinians inspect the damage of destroyed building after Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis,...
As strikes devastate Gaza, Israel forms unity government to oversee war sparked by Hamas attack
FILE - Police said the boy, then 12, shot the victim several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy convicted of murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during a medal ceremony for Cpl. Waverly B. Woodson Jr.,...
A Black medic wounded on D-Day honored for treating dozens of troops under enemy fire