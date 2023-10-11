Unclaimed veteran laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery Wednesday

Expert Connections
Veterans and supporters escorted an unclaimed veteran to his final resting place at Fort Sill National Cemetery Wednesday morning.
By Avery Ikeda and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Veterans and supporters escorted an unclaimed veteran to his final resting place at Fort Sill National Cemetery Wednesday morning.

Joseph Tucker was a specialist in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War Era.

The military couldn’t locate any immediate family but made sure he wasn’t laid to rest alone and it wasn’t just locals paying their respects.

“It was great, today especially. We had members from another country here, service members German Army I believe,” said Steven Rose, Patriot Guard Rider for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association. “When I see that it just shows the honor and respect that they give to our service men and women. It really moves me to see those things happen like that.”

The service included the presentation of a U.S. flag and other military honors.

