Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Key Gate Traffic Notices

7News anchor Haley Wilson and Pannell discussed some traffic notices and an upcoming change of responsibility ceremony.
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, so it’s time for a chat with Fort Sill.

Keith Pannell, Deputy Director of Fort Sill and Fires Center of Excellence, joined KSWO in the studio in Virginia Aid’s place.

During the interview, 7News anchor Haley Wilson and Pannell discussed some traffic notices, an upcoming change of responsibility ceremony, and a quickly approaching Job and Education Fair.

You can learn about those upcoming events as well as a future coed softball tournament by watching the interview above.

