Widespread highs in the 90s with fire danger before a cold front pushes south | 10/11PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The cold front that’s expected to push south late tomorrow night is about 500-hundred miles away in Colorado. Overnight, some clouds are expected with temperatures in the low 60s by daybreak. Winds will stay at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the 20s.

Tomorrow is going to be hot with widespread highs in the low 90s! South to west winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the upper 20s but some could see gusts closer to 40mph. A dryline is going to set up just west of I-44. Critical fire danger will be in place for areas west of this dryline. Skies all day long will be mostly sunny.

This week, many high school football games will be happening on Thursday, and for tomorrow evening winds will stay gusting into the mid 20s. I don’t anticipated rain will be an issue as most models keep us dry Thursday night and Friday morning.

As the cooler airmass start to filter in, temperatures for Friday morning will start in the low 50s. By the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies, highs will only warm into the mid 70s. Northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. Expect wind gusts in the mid 30s. Keep in mind that any Friday night plans or football games will be cool and windy.

This weekend, highs will stay in the upper 60s. Temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning will start in the low 40s.

We’ll stay dry and rain free through Monday but there’s a possibility that rain could return to the forecast by the middle of next week though the data is not in agreement on when rain could start.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

