Cameron University closes for Fall Break

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University will be giving its students a well deserved rest by closing for fall break.

There will be no classes held today, Oct. 12, or tomorrow, Oct. 13, 2023. The administrative offices will also be closed.

Classes will resume and offices will open as usual on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

The Cameron library will also be closed on those days, but will reopen on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

