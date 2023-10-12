Community Conversations: Lawton Area Transit System

Expert Connections
By Justin Allen Rose, Billie Hill and Haley Wilson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with LATS are planning on teaching kids within Lawton Public Schools about the benefits of public transportation.

Lawton Area Transit System Director of Marketing and Innovation, Tony Hansley, joined 7News anchor Haley Wilson in the studio to talk about it.

The two discussed what LPS is doing to excite students about public transportation, why public transportation is important, and the proposed trolley system for downtown Lawton.

Watch the interview above to learn about those topics and much more.

