Friday will see windy conditions as a cold front pushes through | 10/12PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today’s high temperatures did not reach the low to mid 90s for some locations like I forecasted. The reason is because the dry line that was supposed to set up along I-44 has stayed in the panhandle of Texas all day. The higher dewpoints (values in the 50s/60s) has kept temperatures lower. Areas just west of I-35 saw a little bit more cloud cover today, also keeping temperatures for counties along highway-81 even cooler.

There are some slight changes to the 7-day forecast in regards to our rain chances next week but also the cold front that is going to push further south. It’s a bit sluggish and won’t move in until closer to daybreak Friday. Winds overnight will be out of the southeast at 10 to 15mph and by 5 o’clock tomorrow morning winds will shift towards the northwest. The wind gusts will stay in the mid 20s but will increase into the mid 30s through most of the day tomorrow. Some locations could see wind gusts near 40mph. Skies will be mostly sunny tomorrow with highs reaching the mid 70s. Northwest winds sustained at 10 to 20mph.

For the weekend we’ll see partly cloudy skies on Saturday though I don’t expect the passing clouds to impact the Annular Solar Eclipse happening in the morning. We’ll start the day in the low 40s and with a mix of sun and clouds, highs will rise into the upper 60s and low 70s by the afternoon. North winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts will stay in the mid 20s. Sunday will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Copy and paste winds from Saturday to Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure is going to build and develop out west. This will keep our weather pattern dry with temperatures climbing up to near-average by Wednesday. Don’t get used to this weather pattern because our next cold front is expected to move in either Wednesday afternoon or early Thursday morning. Models do not agree on the timing of this frontal passage but with it could mean rain!

We’ll continue to iron out the details heading into the weekend.

Have a great Friday! -LW

