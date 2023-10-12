Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Gas prices see ups and downs in Southwest Oklahoma

The average cost for a gallon of gas in Lawton is $2.99. It’s been under $3 for several days.
By Anthony Winn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Meanwhile, 30 miles east in Duncan, residents have seen an increase in their gas prices with the average at $2.

Michael Tomah lives in Lawton but works in Duncan. Tomah says he makes sure to fill up before leaving town.

”Prices are always good when the gas goes down I don’t think that it is right that Duncan is only thirty minutes from here and they are going up,” said Tomah.

Frank Macias owns a landscaping business and uses his personal vehicle to get around. He’s hoping these prices stick around.

“Now I don’t mind the gas prices going down because I own a lawn business and I work it by myself I don’t have a full crew or anything,” said Macias. “You know that’s why I would like these gas prices to stay or a little lower maybe one of these days they will start dropping down.”

While there are many factors to determining gas prices, another resident says he wishes the people in charge were on the same page.

“Whatever the standard price is gas should be the standard price all the way throughout the state of Oklahoma we shouldn’t have this big rise of gas going up from one town to another,” said Joseph Smith. ”I think it’s the city council. I think the city council needs to be involved between Lawton and Duncan and address the governor.”

You can take a look at the current state of gas prices through Gas Buddy here.

