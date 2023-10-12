Expert Connections
Grady Co. man in custody after allegedly assaulting man with axe handle

60-year-old Andon Johnson, otherwise known as “Shoopy,” faces up to life in prison for allegedly assaulting a man with an axe handle.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - 60-year-old Andon Johnson, otherwise known as “Shoopy,” faces up to life in prison for allegedly assaulting a man with an axe handle.

According to court documents, the crime happened on Monday, Oct. 9.

Johnson was also previously convicted and jailed for 17 years in 2004 for aggravated assault and battery.

His bond is set at $200,000.

