Hobart native and American Indian Hall of Famer Jimmie Wolf Jr. dies at 88

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re remembering Jimmie Wolf Jr. who passed away last month on Sept. 17.

Wolf was born on Dec. 28, 1934, in Mountain View, OK.

The Hobart native played football and broke the NAIA scoring record with 156 points in a single season while he was attending Panhandle University in Goodwell, OK. During a game against St. Mary’s, Wolf scored 48 points, setting the NAIA single-game record.

He led the nation with 25 touchdowns in 1958 and was later inducted into the now Oklahoma Panhandle State University and American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame. Wolf would be selected as a third-team NAIA All-American in 1958.

Wolf was selected as the 232 pick for the now Washington Commanders in the 1960 NFL Draft.

According to a post from the Kiowa Tribe, Wolf retired after 35 years of employment with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Services will be held at noon on Nov. 4 at Rainy Mountain Kiowa Indian Baptist Church.

You can read more about Jimmie “Junior” Wolf in the original post from the Kiowa Tribe here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.