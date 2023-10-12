Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Hobart native and American Indian Hall of Famer Jimmie Wolf Jr. dies at 88

We’re remembering Jimmie Wolf Jr. who passed away last month on Sept. 17
We’re remembering Jimmie Wolf Jr. who passed away last month on Sept. 17(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBART, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re remembering Jimmie Wolf Jr. who passed away last month on Sept. 17.

Wolf was born on Dec. 28, 1934, in Mountain View, OK.

The Hobart native played football and broke the NAIA scoring record with 156 points in a single season while he was attending Panhandle University in Goodwell, OK. During a game against St. Mary’s, Wolf scored 48 points, setting the NAIA single-game record.

He led the nation with 25 touchdowns in 1958 and was later inducted into the now Oklahoma Panhandle State University and American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame. Wolf would be selected as a third-team NAIA All-American in 1958.

Wolf was selected as the 232 pick for the now Washington Commanders in the 1960 NFL Draft.

According to a post from the Kiowa Tribe, Wolf retired after 35 years of employment with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Services will be held at noon on Nov. 4 at Rainy Mountain Kiowa Indian Baptist Church.

You can read more about Jimmie “Junior” Wolf in the original post from the Kiowa Tribe here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at the scene of the shooting.
Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity
The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.
State Senate District 32 Primary Election results are in
Map of where the wreck took place.
Lawton man dies from injuries sustained in deadly Caddo County crash
Kameron Jenkins
OHP says suspect involved in Cleveland County Deputy shooting found dead
Repairs left unfinished pictured above for Comanche homeowner.
Comanche homeowners struggle with ARP remodels, saying contractors left jobs unfinished

Latest News

The race for Lawton City Council’s Ward 7 seat is heading into a runoff taking place on...
Lawton City Council Ward 7 candidate interview: Sherene L. Williams
Image of technology
AI ethics & usage study takes place
Analysis of the State Senate District 32 Special Election
Analysis of the Special Primary Election.
Analysis of the State Senate District 32 Special Election
Unclaimed veteran laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery Wednesday
Unclaimed veteran laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery Wednesday