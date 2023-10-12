Homeless veteran getting much needed help

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Jared Kirk used to be a Private First Class in the Army, but today, he’s at the Veteran’s Resource Center looking for shelter. He says it’s due to some deeply rooted issues.

”I believe that goes a little bit further than just the physicality of it. I have like this long, debilitating depression that’s been going on for a long time,” said Kirk.

As City Council continues talking about the issue of homelessness in Lawton, Jared says it’s not always a one-time fix. He’s experienced it at least four times.

”I’ve been without a home, on and off, through out my life. The longest period, about a month,” said Jared.

Organizations like the Veterans Resource Center aim to serve former soldiers like Jared by connecting them with services.

”Do what we can to assist them in getting them off the streets into emergency housing or permanent housing or transitional housing, dependent upon the need,” said Jervis Jackson, Director of the Veteran’s Resource Center in Lawton.

Jared says the Center currently has at least a six day wait. City Councilman Kelly Harris says the City is trying to address the issue of homelessness, but their resources are limited. In the meantime, he listed a few organizations that might help.

”Reach out to the United Way. The United Way is in the middle of their fund drive right now. You’re local church probably has an outreach within it, that would be a great place as well and the Veteran’s Resource Center there, that we’re visiting, would be an awesome resource,” said Councilman Harris.

Harris and Jared actually met during our interview and, after their conversation, the Councilman suggested to Jared apply for a position with the City of Lawton and use to him as a reference. But for tonight, it’s uncertain where Jared will be sleeping.

