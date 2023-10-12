Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Idaho officials order evacuation of town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes nearby

Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural...
Idaho officials evacuate town of about 10,000 people after gas line explodes at rural intersection.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities ordered evacuations for most of the town of Middleton, Idaho, after a gas line exploded at nearby rural intersection late Thursday morning.

Canyon County Sheriff’s spokesperson Joe Decker said he did not yet know if any injuries were reported in connection with the explosion in southwestern Idaho but said people within a 4-mile (6.4-kilometer) radius of the explosion — including the town of about 10,600 people — were being evacuated while authorities evaluate the situation.

“People have heard the explosion and are hearing rumbles around the area,” Decker said.

Residents were sent a reverse 911 call, and emergency alerts have been issued, Decker said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of where the wreck took place.
Lawton man dies from injuries sustained in deadly Caddo County crash
The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.
State Senate District 32 Primary Election results are in
Kameron Jenkins
OHP says suspect involved in Cleveland County Deputy shooting found dead
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity
A Lawton Police officer is using Halloween to bring some smiles to his neighbor’s faces
LPD officer gets spooky with festive Halloween displays

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a press conference, Thursday Oct. 12,...
US announces evacuation flights for Americans who want to leave Israel as war with Hamas rages
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) is pushed out of bounds by Detroit Lions...
Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone’s parents safely arrive home from Israel
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
A shopper peruses cheese offerings at a Target store Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Sheridan,...
US inflation eased slightly last month as price increases extend slow descent