Lawton community still with questions after Westwin Elements town hall

By Seth Marsicano
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In efforts to bring some transparency to the people of Lawton, officials with Westwin Elements and the city, held a public town hall for anyone to come in and ask questions or share their concerns.

“I’m not anti this, but I’m not for it either yet,” said one attendee.

7News spoke with some of the people about why they decided to come out.

“A lot of it was my personal interest in the future industry, hopeful future industry, and a bunch of concerns I’ve heard from family and friends,” said Kelsey Wood, a Lawton resident.

Another attendee, Angela Frazier, said, “I have three sons that work out at Goodyear and they was talking about it too, so I had planned on coming out to see what it was all about.”

People shared their concerns on environmental safety, employment opportunities, and being reassured Westwin elements is going through the proper steps to operate.

After the townhall ended, many said it wasn’t clear enough.

“I would call it adequate at a start,” Wood said. “A lot of the concerns I’ve seen appear mainly to be lack of documentation even if this is proven technology, no one here really understands it.”

Frazier added, “I think it was transparent a lot, but I do also think we need another town hall meeting because there were a lot of questions that could not be asked or clarified.”

However, all of the questions seemed to be a good sign to Westwin, showing them the community cares.

“The fact that they care and ask so many questions is a sign that Westwin is exactly where it should be,” stated Xavier Wong, the VP of Technologies for Westwin Elements. “We want to be in a community that’s involved and energetic and that’s what we saw here tonight at the town hall.”

Wong said this is the first of many town halls, and hopes to bridge the gap between Westwin and the community.

“All this one was was to prime the floor, get those first initial questions up, and try to get that baseline of information,” Wong added. “Now that we’ve gotten the direction that Lawton wants more information on, we can start gearing specific conversations to those.”

Wong said, if you feel like you were left with an unanswered question, or didn’t have the opportunity to ask one, then you can send an email directly to them through their website.

