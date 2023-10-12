Lawton Public Library prepares for solar eclipse

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The rare annular solar eclipse will darken the sky Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, and the Lawton Public Library is preparing.

The watch party will have viewers gathering to watch the moon pass in front of the sun to create a solar eclipse.

A 3D printer will be used by the library’s staff to make pinhole projectors.

“The pinhole projectors are going to be basically 3D prints of the United States,” Katie Hall, Lawton Public Library librarian, said. “We got it from the NASA website and it has a hole at the very middle of it. And whenever you hold it down to the ground or a piece of paper when the solar eclipse is occurring it’s actually going to show the form of the moon going across the sun.”

The library also has glasses available for people going to the party or those who want to pick them up ahead of time.

The solar eclipse party is for all ages and will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

