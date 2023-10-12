Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Public Library prepares for solar eclipse

The watch party will have viewers gathering to watch the moon pass in front of the sun to create a solar eclipse.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The rare annular solar eclipse will darken the sky Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, and the Lawton Public Library is preparing.

The watch party will have viewers gathering to watch the moon pass in front of the sun to create a solar eclipse.

A 3D printer will be used by the library’s staff to make pinhole projectors.

“The pinhole projectors are going to be basically 3D prints of the United States,” Katie Hall, Lawton Public Library librarian, said. “We got it from the NASA website and it has a hole at the very middle of it. And whenever you hold it down to the ground or a piece of paper when the solar eclipse is occurring it’s actually going to show the form of the moon going across the sun.”

The library also has glasses available for people going to the party or those who want to pick them up ahead of time.

The solar eclipse party is for all ages and will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of where the wreck took place.
Lawton man dies from injuries sustained in deadly Caddo County crash
Kameron Jenkins
OHP says suspect involved in Cleveland County Deputy shooting found dead
The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.
State Senate District 32 Primary Election results are in
A Lawton Police officer is using Halloween to bring some smiles to his neighbor’s faces
LPD officer gets spooky with festive Halloween displays
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity

Latest News

Community Conversations: Lawton Area Transit System
LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles
LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles
Wichita Falls Hike and Bike Closure at the intersection of Seymour Highway and Northwest Trail.
Portion of Hike and Bike Trail in WIchita Falls closed for construction
Friday will see windy conditions as a cold front pushes through
Friday will see windy conditions as a cold front pushes through | 10/12PM