LPD rolls out new fleet of patrol vehicles

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - You may have noticed a bit of a difference in some of the police cars around Lawton this week.

You wouldn’t be wrong as the Lawton Police Department has recently added 21 new patrol cars to its fleet.

LPD says that the department was short on cars and that officers were having to double up on vehicles. The new vehicles are meant to help relieve the issue.

The wraps on the new vehicles feature a slightly different tint of gray.

