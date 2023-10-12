Oklahoma State Board of Education member announces her resignation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Board of Education member, Suzanne Reynolds, announced her resignation yesterday, Oct. 11, 2023.

Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement praising Reynolds for her service.

“Suzanne has been a fighter for parents, a champion for students, and a dedicated advocate for education in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “Suzanne leaves behind a legacy of unwavering commitment toward elevating our education system, and I have no doubt she will continue to do good for parents and students in our state.”

Reynolds said it was an honor to serve on the Board.

She has been appointed to the Board of Regents for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha.

