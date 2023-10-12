Expert Connections
Oklahoma State Board of Education member announces her resignation

An Oklahoma State Board of Education member announced her resignation yesterday, Oct. 11, 2023.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma State Board of Education member, Suzanne Reynolds, announced her resignation yesterday, Oct. 11, 2023.

Governor Kevin Stitt released a statement praising Reynolds for her service.

“Suzanne has been a fighter for parents, a champion for students, and a dedicated advocate for education in Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “Suzanne leaves behind a legacy of unwavering commitment toward elevating our education system, and I have no doubt she will continue to do good for parents and students in our state.”

Reynolds said it was an honor to serve on the Board.

She has been appointed to the Board of Regents for the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha.

Cameron University.
Cameron University closes for Fall Break
Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo Queens interview
The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo is set to begin in Duncan
Cameron University will be giving its students a well deserved rest by closing for fall break.
Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo Queens interview
