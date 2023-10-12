Pecan Creek VFD hosts ‘Scary Christmas’ fundraiser Oct. 21

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Pecan Creek Fire Department is holding a special fundraiser event that aims to capture the spirit of, well, a couple of holidays!

The “Scary Christmas” will feature a vendor fair with plenty of handcrafts as well as plenty of food for attendees.

All funds raised will go directly to the volunteer fire department.

“It’s important because we need gear, these guys have some older gear,” said Pecan Creek VFD firefighter and Public Information Officer, Debbie Myers. “We need to upgrade our gear, we need equipment. We do have two of our firefighters that are rope rescue trained and certified. We just need for them to be able to have their gear, to be able to go out to the refuge and pull people off the rocks in a safe and proper manner.“

The event will be Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

All are welcome to attend and the department says they plan to let kids spray water from the brush truck!

