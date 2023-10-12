Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Pecan Creek VFD hosts ‘Scary Christmas’ fundraiser Oct. 21

The Pecan Creek Fire Department is holding a special fundraiser event that aims to capture the spirit of, well, a couple of holidays!
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Pecan Creek Fire Department is holding a special fundraiser event that aims to capture the spirit of, well, a couple of holidays!

The “Scary Christmas” will feature a vendor fair with plenty of handcrafts as well as plenty of food for attendees.

All funds raised will go directly to the volunteer fire department.

“It’s important because we need gear, these guys have some older gear,” said Pecan Creek VFD firefighter and Public Information Officer, Debbie Myers. “We need to upgrade our gear, we need equipment. We do have two of our firefighters that are rope rescue trained and certified. We just need for them to be able to have their gear, to be able to go out to the refuge and pull people off the rocks in a safe and proper manner.“

The event will be Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..

All are welcome to attend and the department says they plan to let kids spray water from the brush truck!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of where the wreck took place.
Lawton man dies from injuries sustained in deadly Caddo County crash
Kameron Jenkins
OHP says suspect involved in Cleveland County Deputy shooting found dead
The results are in for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 Special Primary Election.
State Senate District 32 Primary Election results are in
A Lawton Police officer is using Halloween to bring some smiles to his neighbor’s faces
LPD officer gets spooky with festive Halloween displays
Police at the scene of the shooting.
Officials release Hoover Avenue shooting victim’s identity

Latest News

The Pecan Creek Fire Department is holding a special fundraiser event that aims to capture the...
Pecan Creek VFD hosts ‘Scary Christmas’ fundraiser Oct. 21
Castle athletic trainer addresses safety protocols following Damar Hamlin injury
Medwatch: preventing athletic injuries with Grady Brewer
One definition of community is a group of people living in the same place but Greater Galilee...
Greater Galilee Baptist Church hosts ‘Grand Community Giveaway’ Saturday
Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is already gearing up for Holiday in the Park.
Lawton Chamber of Commerce begins preparations for ‘Holiday in the Park’