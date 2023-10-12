Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Portion of Hike and Bike Trail in WIchita Falls closed for construction

Wichita Falls Hike and Bike Closure at the intersection of Seymour Highway and Northwest Trail.
Wichita Falls Hike and Bike Closure at the intersection of Seymour Highway and Northwest Trail.(KSWO)
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KSWO) - A portion of the Hike and Bike Trail in Wichita Falls will be closed for gas line construction beginning Oct. 13.

According to the press release from the City of Wichita Falls, the portion of the trail, located along Seymour Highway, west of the intersection on the Northwest Trail, will be closed as a gas line is being replaced by Atmos Energy.

The area will be fenced off during this time.

The construction period is expected to last approximately four weeks.

