Pet of The Week

The Prairie Circuit Finals Rodeo is set to begin in Duncan

There are going to be nine different events including barrel racing, bull riding, calf roping, and even team roping.
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s a big rodeo weekend in Southwest Oklahoma. The Prairie Circuit Finals rodeo begins tonight, Oct. 12, 2023, in Duncan.

This rodeo will be taking place across three days, Oct. 12, 13, and 14.

There are 150 qualified contestants from across different professional rodeo organizations that are sanctioned in this particular rodeo circuit.

There are going to be nine different events including barrel racing, bull riding, calf roping, and even team roping.

In the interview above, 7News anchor Alexis Young spoke to three Rodeo Queens, one from Kansas, Nebraska, and of course Oklahoma. They spoke toward what their favorite events are, what their jobs are, as well as the Sooner state.

Tickets can be purchased at Crutcher’s Western Wear in Duncan and Lawton, or they can be purchased at the gate.

If you buy your tickets in advance, they will be $12 for adults and $8 for kids ages 4-12. However, if you buy them at the gate it will be $15 for adults and $10 for kids between the ages of 4 and 12.

Kids three and under get in for free.

For more information you can watch the interview above, or check out the rodeo’s website here.

