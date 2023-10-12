Walters man racks up 7 charges, including DUI and eluding police

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - In Cotton County, a Walters man has been charged with seven charges in total, including knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property, DUI, and eluding police.

Solomon Mammedaty faces a combined total of over seven years in prison if convicted of all charges.

According to court documents, Cotton County Sheriff’s Deputies saw a car reported stolen the day before.

When authorities tried pulling the car over, the driver took off until they crashed after running into a barbed wire fence.

The driver, identified as Mammedaty, then took off on foot before being arrested a short time later.

Deputies also allegedly located a container of meth inside the car.

His bond has been set at $5,000.

