Cache resumes plans to build grocery store

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Cache has been teetering on the fence for the past two years on whether or not they’re going to get a grocery store.

However, as of October 12, according to Mayor Brown things are back on track, and hopefully soon people who live in Cache won’t have to make trips to Lawton for fresh produce.

“It kind of fell through when COVID hit. Building materials sky-rocketed, and it was something that we just couldn’t get on the same page,” said Brown. “We’re back in communication with them today, as of right now. That’s something that I will work on for the next two or three weeks to see if we can get something finalized.”

Brown said since he was elected into office, he’s been working everyday to try and put a grocery store in the City of Cache.

“To me it’s a necessity for people that don’t have transportation, that can’t financially afford to fill up the car, drive to Lawton, go to the grocery store, and come home. Those are really important for any community, not just Cache,” Mayor Brown said.

He said Cache has been on the line of being classified as a “food desert” because of it’s proximity to Lawton, and it’s made it difficult trying to convince companies to move in.

At the moment the only access to fresh produce is the dollar general, and according to Misty Rollans, the chairwoman of the Cache planning and zoning committee, it’s really easy to miss out.

“The truck comes on Tuesday and often times people are there right as the truck comes and it’s gone by Tuesday evening, or the next day,” Rollans said. “So if you are not watching for Facebook posts, or you don’t know when the truck is coming in, you might not be able to get what you really wanted to make for that dinner, or you have to decide to drive into town once again.”

With the growth that Cache has been seeing, according to both officials, having a permanent grocery store in town will help sustain that growth.

“Houses are getting harder and harder to find in Cache, so that means Cache is in demand,” said Brown. “People want to move here, so now we need to provide them the services they need living right here in Cache.”

Mayor Brown stated if everything goes according to plan, he hopes to see a grocery store put up in the next 12 to 16 months.

