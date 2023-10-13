Expert Connections
Dry Conditions and Cooler Temperatures This Weekend | 10/13 PM

By Lexie Walker
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Last nights cold front brought with cooler temperatures and gusty winds which will continue into the evening hours. By sunset, winds will die down due to the lack of daytime heating from the sun. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s across the region, but warming up into the lower 70s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine to see the Solar Eclipse. Winds will be gusty in the morning with gusts up to 20-30 mph, but will calm down throughout the afternoon. Saturday evening looks to be mild, with temperatures dipping back down into the 40s overnight.

Sunday morning, temperatures will dip below average across the region, but the chance for freezing temperatures will stay confined to the northern half of the state. Across Texoma, morning temperatures will still be chilly in the upper 30s. By Sunday afternoon, plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to reach near 70.

As a ridge develops next week, warmer temperatures are on the horizon by midweek. The chance for rain is low for now, but weather models do suggest a small chance for rain, so conditions will continued to be monitored throughout the weekend.

Have a great evening!

