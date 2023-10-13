Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Duncan man sentenced for death of 3-year-old child

Ryan Towell mugshot
Ryan Towell mugshot(Stephen's County Jail)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
STEPHENS Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Today in a Stephens County Courtroom, a man facing charges in the death of a three-year-old was sentenced after pleading guilty.

Ryan Towell was charged in September of 2022 with first degree murder and child abuse, on the same day that the child was admitted into the hospital.

A report by the State Medical Examiner ruled the child’s death as homicide by blunt force trauma.

According to Stephens County Court Clerks, Towell pleaded guilty this morning and was sentenced shortly after.

On the first degree murder charge, Towell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, and an additional five years in prison for the child abuse charge.

