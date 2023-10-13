Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

First Christian Church to host their first ever rummage sale

By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - First Christian Church in Lawton is hosting a rummage sale for the very first time.

The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

They are hoping the rummage sale will raise money for the church.

Donations for the sale were made by its members, and it is open to the community.

Officials with the church said it has everything from clothes to electronics and even a working commercial oven for reasonable prices.

Those wishing to rummage around for a good find can stop by 701 Southwest D Avenue. The entrance is on the 7th Street side.

For more information you can call 580-355-2437.

