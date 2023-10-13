Happening tomorrow: the annular solar eclipse

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday! Tomorrow we will have the chance to see the annular eclipse right here in Texoma. The annular eclipse happens when the moon passes in between the Sun and the Earth, creating a shadow that we see here on Earth. The Moon is at its farthest point away from the Earth, which is why we can still see part of the Sun. This eclipse is also known as the “Ring of Fire”, and this is because there will be a portion of the Sun that will create an orange glow behind the Moon.

We should have clear skies tomorrow which will create perfect conditions to see the eclipse! Tomorrow’s unique event will begin at 10:21am, so you want to make sure you are at your viewing spot by 10:00am here in Lawton. At its maximum, there will be 85% coverage of the Sun at 11:48am. The event will end at 1:24pm.

Solar Eclipse Timeline (KSWO)

For Altus, the eclipse will begin a few minutes earlier at 10:19 am. The maximum coverage will occur at 11:47am, and 87% of the Sun will be covered. The eclipse will end at 1:22 pm, making this a 3 hour event. For Duncan, the eclipse will begin at 10:21am and end at 1:24pm . The eclipse will last a few minutes longer in Duncan than in Altus. At its maximum, 84% of the Sun will be covered by the Moon.

It is also important that when viewing this event to wear the proper safety glasses. Sunglasses are not the appropriate eyewear, and you will need to make sure they are specifically for solar viewing. Viewing the sun through cameras, telescope, binoculars, or any other lens can also cause severe eye injury. It is also important to protect your skin, so make sure to wear a hat and sunscreen. The Sun can still cause harm even with the moon covering it.

Protecting your eyes (NWS- Norman)

If you can’t watch this event, you will have another chance to see a total eclipse in April of next year. This time, the entire sun will be covered in certain places. Here in Texoma, 94% of the Sun will be covered by the moon.

We hope that everyone has a safe and fun time viewing the eclipse! You can send in pictures of the event to our email at this link below.

Lauren Brand & Lexie Walker

