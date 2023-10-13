Expert Connections
Horror film ‘Slow Death’ brings ‘killer sloth’ to Lawton

Melissa Caswell has wrapped filming on her project
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Picture this, a killer sloth comes to Lawton.

Not a real killer sloth, but one film crew hopes to make you believe it is real.

Melissa Caswell is the person who wrote the script back in 2017, but it wasn’t until she got connected in the film industry that she worked to make the move from paper to the big screen.

The horror film is called ‘Slow Death’ and follows a killer sloth who goes on a rampage after his girlfriend is kidnapped.

“I wrote the script back in 2017, and I’ve been trying to get it made ever since,” said Caswell. “I finally found some crew to help me. It’s something I’ve always been interested in. When I was growing up I really enjoyed reading a lot. We started making short stories when I was in sixth grade. Ever since then, I’ve been writing my own stories, writing different little screenplays, things like that.”

The final scene was completed Thursday afternoon so now it will go to the editing process.

