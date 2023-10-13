Lankford urges Secretary of State to freeze $6 billion in Iranian assets

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Senator James Lankford along with other members of the Senate Abraham Accords Caucus sent a letter urging Secretary of State Blinken to freeze $6 billion in Iranian assets in the wake of the continuing conflict in the Middle East.

The group of senators said in part,

“While the U.S. Intelligence community continues to assess Iran’s role in the October 7th terrorist attacks, it is clear that Iran’s support for Hamas has sustained the terrorist group ensuring that Hamas had the means to carry out their abhorrent attack on Israel.”

You can find the full letter here.

This letter comes after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Since then, Israel has bombarded the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip.

