Lawton City Council approves $77k for new LEDA director role

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton Economic Development Authority official asked for $77,000 to fund the executive director position and talked about why he believes it takes so long for the city to get money to filter down from the state during a recent City Council meeting.

During the Oct. 11 Lawton City Council meeting, former Lawton mayor and current member of the Lawton Economic Development Authority (LEDA) Fred Fitch spoke to the council for financial support in filling the LEDA Executive Director position, but that is not all what he spoke about.

During the presentation, Fitch talked about how long it takes for the City to receive money from the state.

“So we’ve got now 2022 money that supposed to be coming in and it’s the tenth month of 2023,” Fitch said. “So, you can see that it takes quite a while. The state doesn’t get in a big hurry about paying back the money that they promised to give you. They, I don’t know that they’ve ever not paid anybody back but they take their time. So we’ve got to have people that can manage this.”

Fitch blamed the county for why he thought it takes the city a while to receive this money.

“They post this stuff on the state computer and you can go and you can look up the property and everything and find out whether they’ve been paid by the state, the state has transferred the money to the county and then the county would transfer it to us,” Fitch said. “And they all get real slow about doing that. I guess the county even likes to keep it in their bank account for a few months and get some interest. But I shouldn’t have said that, but I think that’s what happens.”

Toward the end of the talk, Fitch mentioned the upcoming Westwin Elements cobalt refinery.

“The Westwin project will generate $25 to $35 million in 25 years in a TIF [tax increment financing]. And all that money is collected has to stay and spent within the industrial park, industrial park out on the west side and then the one by the airport. We are now just about out of property. We’re going to have to buy property. We’re going to have to put in some more utilities. We’re going to have to do a lot of things. And that’s where we will use the money from the TIF in order to do that.”

Fitch then asked the council to approve $77,000 for a yearly salary for the position he was asking for approval to fill. This money would come in the form of a loan to LEDA from the hotel, motel, economic development tax.

KSWO does not know the full extent of the terms and conditions of the loan as of Oct. 13. However, it was stated by Mayor Booker that the funds will be paid back from income from various tax increment districts as funds become available.

The council then, without any questions for Fitch, approved it unanimously.

Those in attendance for this meeting on Lawton City Council were Ward 1 Representative Mary Ann Hawkins, Ward 3 Representative Linda Chapman, Ward 4 Representative George Gill, Ward 5 Representative Allan Hampton, and Ward 6 Representative Robert Weger.

Ward 2 Representative Kelly Harris, Ward 7 Representative Onreka Johnson, and Ward 8 Representative Randy Warren were absent.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.