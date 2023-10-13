Expert Connections
Lawton City Council Ward 7 candidate interview: Onreka Johnson

The race for Lawton City Council's Ward 7 seat is heading into a runoff taking place on November 14.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The race for Lawton City Council’s Ward 7 seat is heading into a runoff taking place on November 14.

One of the candidates for the seat, Onreka Johnson, sat down with 7News to discuss the upcoming election.

Johnson discusses her accomplishments in office, her background, why she chose to run again and what projects she hopes to finish.

To hear more, watch the interview above!

