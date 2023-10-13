Expert Connections
Man known for iconic holiday displays dies falling off ladder decorating home

The Beaver Dam community is mourning the loss of Jeff Omen, a beloved man who is described as an icon in the area. (WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A man in Wisconsin known for his iconic Halloween decorations died Monday falling from a ladder while decorating his house.

Jeff Omen often wore a skull-covered hat and had a zest for life.

His friend Mary Meyer said she was a little intimidated by him at first impression.

“I didn’t know what kind of person he was and made me a little nervous just seeing how he dressed. I mean, looks are definitely deceiving,” Meyer said.

“He has a heart of gold like he would do anything for anyone, he would talk to anyone, give the shirt off his back for anyone. Just very kind, just very kind person.”

Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display
Beloved Beaver Dam man remembered for iconic Halloween display(WMTV)

Omen’s girlfriend Sall Schaefer said kids would drag their parents to look at the one-of-a-kind holiday decorations he put out every year.

“He did a lot of stuff for the community … he’s kind of like an icon,” Schaefer said.

Meyer said Omen threw huge Halloween parties and spent hours getting his house ready for the spooky season.

“He also decorated his house for Christmas that it was an icon of our city also. So just remember how he loved his community and he wanted to spread the joy to everyone,” Meyer said.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

